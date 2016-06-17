版本:
BRIEF-SIFCO Industries names Peter Knapper president and chief executive officer

June 17 Sifco Industries Inc

* Named peter w. Knapper as its president and chief executive officer, effective june 29, 2016.

* Sifco industries, inc. Names peter w. Knapper president and chief executive officer; announces board changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

