BRIEF-South State Corp announces merger with Southeastern Bank Financial Corp

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 South State Corporation
* Shareholders of Southeastern Bank Financial Corporation will receive 0.7307 shares of SSB common stock for each share of SBFC common stock
* Stock issuance is valued at approximately $335 million in aggregate
* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by board of directors of each company
* Southeastern Bank Financial Corporation will be merged into South State Corporation
* Southeastern's Bank subsidiary, Georgia Bank & Trust Company Of Augusta, will be merged into South State's Bank subsidiary, South State Bank
* Announces Merger With Southeastern Bank Financial Corporation
* Expands SC and GA presence
