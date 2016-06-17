版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五

BRIEF-FDA Accepts Emergent BioSolutions' supplemental biologics license application for large-scale manufacturing of BioThrax in Building 55

June 17 Emergent Biosolutions :

* FDA has set a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) target action date of august 15, 2016

* FDA Accepts Emergent Biosolutions' Supplemental Biologics License Application For Large-Scale manufacturing of biothrax in building 55 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

