2016年 6月 17日

BRIEF-First patient enrolled in Summit's PhaseOut DMD

June 17 Summit Therapeutics

* Anticipates reporting data periodically during trial with 24-week muscle biopsy data from first group of patients enrolled expected in jan 2017

* First patient enrolled in Summit's PhaseOut DMD, a phase 2 clinical trial of ezutromid in boys with DMD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

