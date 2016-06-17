版本:
BRIEF-Net1 acquires remaining shares in Masterpayment

June 17 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies inc says it exercised its option to acquire remaining 40% of Masterpayment AG

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies inc says Net1 now owns 100% of masterpayment, having acquired 60% of Masterpayment in April 2016

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc says as part of this transaction, Masterpayment's executive management have committed to five year employment agreements

* Net1 Acquires Remaining Shares In Masterpayment and finalizes earn out purchase consideration Source text for Eikon: Company coverage:

