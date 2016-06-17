BRIEF-Ariad initiates submission of NDA for Brigatinib to FDA ahead of plan

June 17 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Rolling NDA submission is expected to be complete in Q3 of 2016.

* "We are ahead of our previously announced schedule for initiating submission of our Brigatinib nda to FDA"

* Seeking accelerated approval for Brigatinib from FDA and plans to request a priority review of application

* Ariad initiates submission of new drug application for Brigatinib to the U.S. Food And Drug Administration ahead of plan