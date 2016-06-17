版本:
中国
2016年 6月 17日

BRIEF-Nokia board of directors adjusts Nokia equity plans

June 17 Nokia Corp :

* Nokia board of directors adjusts Nokia equity plans due to the special dividend and increases the maximum number of restricted shares under restricted share plan 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

