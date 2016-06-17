版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-MDN announces appointment of Jean Rainville as new director

June 17 MDN Inc :

* MDN announces appointment of Jean Rainville as new director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

