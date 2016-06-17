版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-HCP expects REIT spin-off to be completed in second half of 2016

June 17 HCP

* Expects that spin-off will be completed in second half of 2016.

* Announces Filing Of Form 10 Registration Statement For HCP Spinco, Inc., A Spin Off of HCR ManorCare portfolio into independent, publicly-traded REIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

