2016年 6月 17日

BRIEF-Auris Medical initiates phase 3 trial of AM-111

June 17 Auris Medical Holding Ag

* initiates phase 3 trial of AM-111 for treatment of sudden deafness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

