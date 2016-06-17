BRIEF-Viacom Q3 to be hurt by underperformance of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of Shadows

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Viacom Inc
* Viacom Inc says that it expects domestic ad sales declines for Q3 to be approximately 4%
* Expects to report adjusted diluted earnings per share within range of approximately $1.00 to $1.05 for q3 of 2016
* Q3 results will be impacted by theatrical underperformance of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of Shadows
* Expects domestic ad sales declines for Q3 to be approximately 4%
* Q3 results will be impacted by delay in completing a significant SVOD agreement.
* "company also said it has substantially completed a very successful annual advertising upfront sales process"
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $3.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Viacom provides update on June quarter financial expectations
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $1.00 to $1.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.