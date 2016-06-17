BRIEF-Commercial Metals signs agreement for sale of G.A.M. Steel

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Commercial Metals Company Signs
Definitive Agreement For Sale Of G.A.M. Steel Pty. Ltd. And Announces Non
* For q3 anticipates recording non-cash impairment charge in range of $14.0 - $16.0 million in its results from discontinued operations
* On june 10, australian unit signed definitive asset sale agreement to sell remaining steel distribution assets located in australia
* Cash accounting charge for quarter ended may 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.