BRIEF-Zosano Pharma enrolls first subject in migraine treatment trial

June 17 Zosano Pharma Enrolls First Subject In Pivotal Clinical Trial For Zp

* Reiterate that we expect to report pivotal efficacy data in q1 2017

* Triptan patch program for treatment of migraine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

