版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 21:06 BJT

BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments announces initial dividend

June 17 (Reuters) -

* Mainstreet health investments inc says first cash dividend in amount of us$0.05729 per common share for period from june 2, 2016 to june 30, 2016

* Mainstreet health investments inc. Announces initial dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐