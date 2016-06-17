版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces completion of $34.2 mln equity offering

June 17 Summit Industrial Income Reit

* Summit industrial income reit announces completion of $34.2 million equity offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

