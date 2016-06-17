版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五

BRIEF-Shutterfly Inc says Philip Marineau to resign from board

June 17 Shutterfly Inc

* Says company has retained Spencer Stuart to manage search process for filling open board seats including chairmanship

* Shutterfly, inc. announces resignation of Philip Marineau from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

