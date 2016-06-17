版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Daxor Corp announces hiring of chief financial officer

June 17 Daxor Corp

* Announces hiring of Eric Coleman as its new chief financial officer effective June 6, 2016

* Daxor Corporation announces hiring of chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐