BRIEF-Glycomimetics announces pricing of public offering

June 17 Glycomimetics Inc :

* Says public offering of 3.30 million common shares priced at $6.10 per share

* Glycomimetics announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

