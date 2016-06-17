版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Tower international board authorizes $100 mln share buyback

June 17 Tower International Inc :

* Tower International Inc says full year earnings and cash flow are presently expected to be consistent with prior guidance

* Expects to generate more than enough cash through 2017 from operational free cash flow, sales in Brazil and China to fund repurchase

* Presently anticipates that revenue may be slightly lower than prior guidance for Q2 and full year

* Earnings are presently expected to exceed Q2 guidance based on favorable calendarization and other factors

* Full year earnings and cash flow are presently expected to be consistent with prior guidance

* Tower International board authorizes $100 million share buyback Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐