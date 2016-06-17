BRIEF-Tower international board authorizes $100 mln share buyback

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Tower International Inc :
* Tower International Inc says full year earnings and cash flow are presently expected to be consistent with prior guidance
* Expects to generate more than enough cash through 2017 from operational free cash flow, sales in Brazil and China to fund repurchase
* Presently anticipates that revenue may be slightly lower than prior guidance for Q2 and full year
* Earnings are presently expected to exceed Q2 guidance based on favorable calendarization and other factors
* Tower International board authorizes $100 million share buyback Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.