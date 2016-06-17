版本:
BRIEF-Solegear announces financial results for fiscal year 2016

June 17 Solegear Bioplastic Technologies :

* "we are anticipating revenue growth to be no less than 10 fold in fiscal 2017 and to accelerate from there."

* Solegear announces financial results for fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

