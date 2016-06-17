版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五

BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp Inc asks FIG Partners to explore strategic opportunities

June 17 Press Release

* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc engages FIG Partners to explore strategic opportunities

* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc says FIG Partners will evaluate and review these potential opportunities and will advise company

* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc engages FIG Partners to explore strategic opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

