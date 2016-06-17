版本:
BRIEF-NEP acquires broadcast solutions group

June 17 NEP Group Inc :

* Financial terms were not disclosed

* Transaction will bring broadcast solutions into NEP's network

* Following acquisition, broadcast solutions will operate as NEP broadcast solutions under leadership of Saeed Izadi

* NEP acquires broadcast solutions group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

