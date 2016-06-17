BRIEF-Supercom to acquire wireless network provider Alvarion

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Supercom Ltd :
* Supercom will pay up to $1 million in cash and an additional earn-out of up to $1 million during next two years
* Acquisition of Alvarion, a Tel Aviv -based provider of autonomous Wi-Fi networks
* Supercom to acquire wireless network provider Alvarion
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.