BRIEF-CWB announces increase to previously announced bought deal offering

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Canadian Western Bank :
* Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 6.1 million shares from cwb at a price of $24.50per share
* Cwb franchise finance portfolio purchase expected to reduce common equity tier 1 ratio by about 15 basis points on closing in q3
* Cwb announces increase to previously announced bought deal offering to a $150 million offering of common shares
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.