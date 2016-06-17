版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 01:06 BJT

BRIEF-Blackstone acquires Blanchardstown Centre

June 17 Blackstone Group LP :

* Blackstone acquires Blanchardstown Centre

* Blackstone's pan-European retail platform, will manage Blanchardstown Centre post acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

