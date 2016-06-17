版本:
BRIEF-Richmond Minerals announces resumption of diamond drilling at Ridley Lake Property

June 17 Richmond Minerals Inc.

* Phase II diamond drilling will resume on or about July 8, 2016 at company's Ridley Lake Gold Project

* Resumption of diamond drilling at Ridley Lake Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

