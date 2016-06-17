BRIEF-Ariad Pharmaceuticals completes strategic review, reaffirms 2016 outlook

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Reaffirmed 2016 financial guidance
* Outcomes of strategic review includes significant reduction in company's expense base
* Announces changes to its executive leadership team and board of directors as part of strategic review
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-0.60, revenue view $214.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ariad completes strategic review and announces plans for growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.