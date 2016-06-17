版本:
2016年 6月 18日

BRIEF-Canpotex decides not to proceed with Prince Rupert terminal

June 17 Canpotex Ltd

* Canpotex decides not to proceed with Prince Rupert terminal

* Canpotex says decision was based on economic and commercial considerations

* "canpotex has determined it has sufficient port access and terminal capacity options to meet its needs"

* Canpotex decides not to proceed with Prince Rupert terminal Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

