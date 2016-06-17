版本:
BRIEF-Taiga Building Products reports qtrly loss per share of $0.02

June 17 Taiga Building Products Ltd

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Taiga's fiscal year 2016 margin improved to 8.6%

* Q4 sales c$279.9 million versus c$294.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

