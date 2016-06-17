版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 03:43 BJT

BRIEF-Daktronics announces special dividend of $0.04/share

June 17 Daktronics Inc :

* Daktronics announces quarterly cash dividend per share and a special dividend

* Board approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share and a special dividend of $0.04 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐