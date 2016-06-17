BRIEF-Blackline Safety Increases size of private placement to upto 3.7 mln

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Blackline Safety:
* Announces increase to non-brokered private placement
* Increase size of previously announced non-brokered private placement from of up to 3.4 million units at a price of $1.75/unit
* Increased size of private placement to upto 3.7 million units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6.5 million Source text for Eikon:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.