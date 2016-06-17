版本:
BRIEF-Blackline Safety Increases size of private placement to upto 3.7 mln

June 17 Blackline Safety:

* Announces increase to non-brokered private placement

* Increase size of previously announced non-brokered private placement from of up to 3.4 million units at a price of $1.75/unit

* Increased size of private placement to upto 3.7 million units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6.5 million Source text for Eikon:

