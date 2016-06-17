版本:
BRIEF-Amgen names Esteban Santos executive VP, operations

June 17 Amgen Inc

* Amgen appoints Esteban Santos executive vice president, operations

* Santos will succeed Madhavan Balachandran who is retiring at end of year

* Before joining Amgen, Santos was site general manager for Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Cordis operation in Puerto Rico

