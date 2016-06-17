版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-MTS Systems Corp says sells 150,000 additional 8.75% equity units

June 17 MTS Systems Corp -

* Sells 150,000 additional 8.75% tangible equity units pursuant to underwriters' over-allotment option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

