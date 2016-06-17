版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-Corelogic announces conditional optional redemption of 7.25 pct senior notes

June 17 Corelogic Inc

* Corelogic announces conditional optional redemption of 7.25 pct senior notes due 2021

* Redemption of notes is expected to occur on July 18, 2016

* Intends to redeem notes at a price equal to 103.625 pct of principal amount of notes

* Aggregate principal amount outstanding of notes is $393 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐