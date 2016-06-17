版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Signature Resources says announces non-brokered private placement

June 17 Signature Resources Ltd

* Announces non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

