BRIEF-Tuscany announces extension of bank waiver and strategic review update

June 17 Tuscany Energy Ltd

* Tuscany announces extension of bank waiver and strategic review update

* Has obtained a further waiver of breaches to June 24, 2016 to allow it to continue to explore alternatives to remedy breaches

* Strategic review process remains ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

