BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco obtains issuer bid exemption orders

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Great-West Lifeco Inc
* Great-West Lifeco Inc - intends to purchase for cancellation, up to 5.8 million of its common shares
* Great-West Lifeco Inc - total number of common shares which may be purchased under private agreements may not exceed 6.7 million shares
* Great-West Lifeco obtains issuer bid exemption orders to permit purchases by way of private agreements
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.