BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco obtains issuer bid exemption orders

June 17 Great-West Lifeco Inc

* Great-West Lifeco Inc - intends to purchase for cancellation, up to 5.8 million of its common shares

* Great-West Lifeco Inc - total number of common shares which may be purchased under private agreements may not exceed 6.7 million shares

* Great-West Lifeco obtains issuer bid exemption orders to permit purchases by way of private agreements