公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 06:18 BJT

BRIEF-Air Lease board names John Plueger next CEO

June 17 Air Lease Corporation :

* Steven Udvar-Házy will assume role of executive chairman of board on July 1, 2016, a full-time officer ROL

* Air lease Corp says promoted Gregory Willis to executive vice president and chief financial officer from senior vice president and chief financial officer effective July 1, 2016

* Board names John L. Plueger next CEO and president, Steven Udvar-Házy to continue with the company as executive chairman and Gregory Willis elevated to executive vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

