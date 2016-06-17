BRIEF-Air Lease board names John Plueger next CEO

June 17 Air Lease Corporation :

* Air lease Corp says promoted Gregory Willis to executive vice president and chief financial officer from senior vice president and chief financial officer effective July 1, 2016

* Board names John L. Plueger next CEO and president, Steven Udvar-Házy to continue with the company as executive chairman and Gregory Willis elevated to executive vice president and chief financial officer