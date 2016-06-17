版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 07:53 BJT

BRIEF-Bengal Energy posts Q4 FFO per share $0.02

June 17 Bengal Energy Ltd

* Bengal Energy fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 year end results

* Q4 revenue rose 23 percent to c$2.3 million

* Q4 FFO per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

