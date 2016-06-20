BRIEF-Poxel announces positive results PXL770 trial

June 20 Poxel SA :

* Poxel announces positive results from the first stage of the ongoing PXL770 phase 1 trial

* Results indicate that PXL770 exhibits a favorable safety and tolerability profile with no serious adverse events reported nor safety signals

* Second part of trial is on track and will assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and target engagement of multiple ascending doses

* Poxel announces positive results from the first stage of the ongoing PXL770 phase 1 trial