BRIEF-Magic announces $21 million acquisition of Clicks development platform

June 20 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd

* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 60% equity interest in roshtov software industries ltd

* Company will also have option to acquire 100% of equity in roshtov

* Expects that this transaction will be accretive to earnings in 2016 and beyond

* Roshtov software industries is the developer of clicks development platform

* Magic announces $21 million acquisition of clicks development platform for the managed care and health care industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

