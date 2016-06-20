BRIEF-Magic announces $21 million acquisition of Clicks development platform

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd
* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 60% equity interest in roshtov software industries ltd
* Company will also have option to acquire 100% of equity in roshtov
* Expects that this transaction will be accretive to earnings in 2016 and beyond
* Roshtov software industries is the developer of clicks development platform
* Magic announces $21 million acquisition of clicks development platform for the managed care and health care industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group