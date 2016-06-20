BRIEF-Fission 3.0 terminates joint venture agreement with Canex

June 20 Fission 3.0 Corp

* Fission 3.0 retains 100% interest in property and all claims are in good standing

* Management will now pursue alternative options for developing claims in clearwater west area of athabasca basin

* Has exercised its right to terminate property option agreement with canex energy corp. For clearwater west property

* Fission 3.0 terminates jv agreement with canex