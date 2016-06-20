版本:
BRIEF-Athabasca Oil announces repayment of U.S.$221 mln term loan

June 20 Athabasca Oil Corp

* Athabasca Oil Corporation announces a $129 million contingent bitumen royalty and repayment of U.S.$221 million term loan

* Concurrently, company has repaid its U.S.$221 million first lien term loan

* Has reduced its outstanding corporate debt by approximately $250 million or 30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

