BRIEF-Acacia unit signs patent license agreement with American Gem Society, American Gem Society Laboratories

June 20 Acacia Research Corp

* Acacia subsidiary signs settlement and patent license agreement with American Gem Society and American Gem Society Laboratories, LLC

* Agreement resolves litigation that was pending in United States district court for eastern district of Texas

* Diamond Grading Technologies signed settlement, patent license agreement with American Gem Society, American Gem Society Laboratories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

