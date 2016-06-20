BRIEF-Golden Entertainment says special cash dividend to be $1.71/shr

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million
June 20 Golden Entertainment Inc
* Golden Entertainment declares special cash dividend estimated to be $1.71 per eligible share
* Sets dividend of $1.71 per share
* Golden Entertainment Inc says in connection with Sartini Gaming merger, holders of an additional 457,172 shares waived right to receive such dividend
Golden Entertainment Inc says in connection with Sartini Gaming merger, holders of an additional 457,172 shares waived right to receive such dividend

Says right waived unless holders shares are sold to an unaffiliated third party prior to record date
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index.