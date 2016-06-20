BRIEF-Marathon Oil to buy Payrock Energy Holdings

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Marathon Oil Corp
* Announced signing of a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire payrock energy holdings
* Agreement to acquire payrock energy holdings, llc, a portfolio company of encap investments, for $888 million
* Xpect 2016 capital program on acquired acreage will be covered within our current $1.4 billion budget
* Says transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in q3 2016, funded with cash on hand
* Says "as we look into 2017, we would anticipate a minimum four-rig drilling program in our pro forma stack position"
* Marathon oil announces stack acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group