公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 18:40 BJT

BRIEF-Global Blood says commenced underwritten public offering of $100 mln shares

June 20 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc

* Commenced an underwritten public offering of $100 million of shares of its common stock

* Global blood therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

