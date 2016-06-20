版本:
BRIEF-Mednax says announces acquisition of Anesthesiology practice in NY

June 20 Mednax Inc

* Mednax inc says no additional terms of transaction were disclosed

* Deal was a cash transaction, and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings

* Mednax inc says acquisition of westchester anesthesiologists, pc, a private physician group practice based in white plains

* Mednax announces acquisition of anesthesiology practice in new york Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

