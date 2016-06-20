版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 18:50 BJT

BRIEF-Enova International says appoints Steve Cunningham CFO

June 20 (Reuters) -

* Enova International Inc says Steve Cunningham is joining leading financial technology company as chief financial officer

* Enova International appoints new chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐