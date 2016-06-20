版本:
BRIEF-Opus Bank announces public offering of subordinated debt

June 20 Opus Bank

* Launched a public offering of $100 million fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2026

* Opus bank announces public offering of subordinated debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

